West Bengal: Bengali actor Hiraan Chatterjee defects to BJP, says 'saffron party can bring change'

Kolkata: In yet another exodus for the ruling Trinamool Congress, another Bengali actor Hiraan Chatterjee joins the BJP at the public rally of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Soon after defecting to the saffron camp, the Bengali actor who was seen in movies like ‘Jackpot’, ‘Jio Pagla’, ‘Le Halua’ said that the defection was necessary to bring ‘positive change in West Bengal’.
This development comes a day after noted Tollywood actor with Mumbai Connect Yash Dasgupta joined the BJP.
It can be recalled that before coming to power the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given tickets to the big-shots of the Tollywood industry from the Trinamool Congress and that has also given ‘rich benefit’ to the ruling party.
Several giants like Moon Moon Sen, Aparna Sen, Debasree Roy, Kausik Sen were always seen walking the rally with the TMC supremo and chanted anti-CPI (M) slogans and in 2011 the TMC managed to oust the 34 years rule of the Left Front.
In the last parliamentary election in 2019, actress Mimi Chakraborty was fielded and also marked her victory from Jadavpur Constituency. Incidentally, even after ‘Parivartan’ (Change) in 2011, the Jadavpur constituency is said to be the strong citadel of the Left Front. Apart from Mimi, actor Deepak Adhikari popularly known as Dev and Nusrat Jahan are three celebrity MP of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
According to poll analysts, just like TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, the saffron camp is playing the same ‘celeb’ card to woo the voters.
Meanwhile, another noted Bengali Actor Chiranjeet Chakraborty called TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and said that if he is not given ticket to contest the upcoming polls, then he might resign from the TMC.
According to close aides of the actor, Chiranjeet is not likely to defect to the BJP. The actor is also scheduled to meet poll strategist Prasanth Kisor.
Incidentally, director of Shyama Prasad research institute and also BJP leader Anirban Ganguly had met Tollywood actor Prasenjit Chatterjee on February 16 to gift him a book ‘Amit Shah and the March of BJP’ written by Ganguly.
Speculations made it to the social media that Prasenjit who is the ‘Tollywood’ industry himself will join the BJP. However, clearing the air, the ace Bengali actor made it clear on social media that he is not joining any political party and will continue with acting.
It is pertinent to mention that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met ace actor Mithun Chakraborty at his Mumbai residence on February 16 and had a closed-door meeting for over an hour. The actor, however, confirmed that the duo had a ‘spiritual conversation’.