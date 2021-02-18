West Bengal: Bengali actor Hiraan Chatterjee defects to BJP, says 'saffron party can bring change'

Kolkata: In yet another exodus for the ruling Trinamool Congress, another Bengali actor Hiraan Chatterjee joins the BJP at the public rally of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Soon after defecting to the saffron camp, the Bengali actor who was seen in movies like ‘Jackpot’, ‘Jio Pagla’, ‘Le Halua’ said that the defection was necessary to bring ‘positive change in West Bengal’.

This development comes a day after noted Tollywood actor with Mumbai Connect Yash Dasgupta joined the BJP.

It can be recalled that before coming to power the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given tickets to the big-shots of the Tollywood industry from the Trinamool Congress and that has also given ‘rich benefit’ to the ruling party.

Several giants like Moon Moon Sen, Aparna Sen, Debasree Roy, Kausik Sen were always seen walking the rally with the TMC supremo and chanted anti-CPI (M) slogans and in 2011 the TMC managed to oust the 34 years rule of the Left Front.

In the last parliamentary election in 2019, actress Mimi Chakraborty was fielded and also marked her victory from Jadavpur Constituency. Incidentally, even after ‘Parivartan’ (Change) in 2011, the Jadavpur constituency is said to be the strong citadel of the Left Front. Apart from Mimi, actor Deepak Adhikari popularly known as Dev and Nusrat Jahan are three celebrity MP of the ruling Trinamool Congress.