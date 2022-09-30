West Bengal: Bengal BJP president knocks court for police complaint against Abhishek Banerjee's 'shoot' comment

BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar |

Kolkata: BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday moved the court to file an application so that police could lodge a complaint against TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee over his comment on September 14 on ‘on shooting people indulging in violence’.

Addressing the media, Majumdar said that the police had ‘refused’ to take a complaint against Banerjee for which he had moved the court.

“Soon after I had entered the court the government PP tried to mould the judge so that we cannot file the application. The comment of Abhishek Banerjee indicates violence but the police are refusing to register the complaint for which we moved the court to file an application,” said Majumdar.

It may be noted that while visiting an injured police officer at the SSKM hospital on September 14, Banerjee ‘saluting’ the ‘patience’ of police said that had he been in the place of police and alleged miscreants torching police van and pelting stones at police then he would ‘shoot on head’.

It is pertinent to mention that on September 13, BJP held their Nabanna Abhiyan (march towards state secretariat) where sporadic violence was seen and TMC claimed that BJP workers had pelted stones at police while BJP alleged that TMC workers created violence to disrupt the BJP’s rally.

BJP fact-finding committee who had visited Kolkata to investigate the violence had on September 24 submitted a report to BJP national president JP Nadda and suggested a CBI probe into the incident.

The committee in their report mentioned that the probe is not possible by the state police as the police are allegedly ‘hand in gloves’ with the state government.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Banerjee ‘saluted the patience of the police.

