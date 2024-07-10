West Bengal: Barrackpore Police File Suo Motu Case After Video Showing Woman Being Beaten Surfaces |

Kolkata: After a video of strongman Jayant Singh went viral where he and his associates were beating a woman, Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Alok Rajoria talking to the media mentioned that three more arrests have been made and search is going on to find the victim.

“After watching the video, we have filed a suo motu case and a total of people have been arrested so far. Abhishek Barman, Subhas Bera and Suman De are the others who have been arrested [in case of a viral video in Ariadaha]. Out of 8 people visible in the video, 6 have already been arrested. We are taking prompt action regarding these matters. Barrackpore Police Commissionerate will not tolerate any such activities,” said CP Barrackpore Alok Rajoria.

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had shared a video where Jayant and his associates were seen holding a woman’s hands and legs and hitting her with sticks.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday had asked for a detailed report from the DGP of West Bengal within 3 days.

Jayant has been already arrested by police earlier after he was blamed of mob lynching a college student and his mother at Ariadaha.

Meanwhile, another video went viral of Jayant and his men on Wednesday where it was seen that he and his men are pelting stones at a house of a promoter in Ariadaha.