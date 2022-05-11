West Bengal: Author Ratna Rashid Banerjee returns literary award

Ratna Rashid Bandopadhyay, a Bengal-based writer and researcher, returned a prestigious award to the Paschimbanga Bangla Academy on Tuesday protesting against the cultural institution’s decision to honour chief minister Mamata Banerjee with a new award on the occasion of the 161st birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on Monday.

"In the letter, I have informed them about my decision to return the award with immediate effect.

“As a writer, I feel insulted by the move to give a literary award to the CM. It will set a bad precedent. The statement of the Academy praising the relentless literary pursuit of the honourable chief minister is a travesty of truth,” Rashid Banerjee told PTI.

Ratna, a retired official of the state education department, had penned several books on various genres ranging from poems, novels to folklores. Her works on traditional songs sung during marriage ceremonies of Bengali Muslims and those on Bengal’s culture are widely recognised.

A member of the Bengali advisory board of the Sahitya Akademi, Calcutta, Anadiranjan Biswas, also resigned from his post to protest Bangla Academy’s decision to award Mamata.

She has also done research works on folk culture, including those of the marginalised sections of society.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:36 AM IST