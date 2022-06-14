West Bengal Assembly Speaker says no fresh motion received for revocation of BJP MLAs' suspension | Agency Photo

Kolkata: Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday said he has not received any fresh motion by the BJP over the suspension of their MLAs.

“The motion submitted by them on Monday had some technical snags. I have pointed it out to them and asked them to change them and submit again on Tuesday to the BA committee. But I didn’t receive anything,” said Bandhopadhyay.

It can be noted that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday slammed the Speaker saying that they won’t submit any more motions but will move the Calcutta High Court over the issue.

It can be recalled that on March 28, due to ruckus between TMC and BJP legislators, Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay had suspended the five BJP MLAs. Two other saffron camp MLAs were suspended over their conduct during the Governor’s address.

Meanwhile, after a bill passed to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the Chancellor in all state government run universities, another bill on Tuesday was placed in the Assembly to appoint the State Education Minister Bratya Basu as the Visitor of 11 private universities in the state, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

No sooner did the bill was placed than the BJP MLAs started protesting inside the House and amidst the ‘ruckus’ and ‘chaos’ the bill was then passed by a voice vote.