West Bengal Assembly Speaker reminds ED, CBI officials to visit him personally

Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay, not happy with the ‘letter reply’ of CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), asks them to visit in person before him on Wednesday at the Assembly.

Notably, on September 13, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay had written letter to senior CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers to meet him on September 22 at the Assembly to explain why no permission had been taken from the speaker’s office before submitting charge sheets against ministers and MLAs.

According to Assembly sources, the officials of both ED and CBI have replied back to the Assembly Speaker in a letter to which the Speaker had sent a reminder to the officials to be present in person before him on Wednesday.

Notably, in the recent past TMC MLA Manas Bhunia and TMC secretary general and MLA Partha Chatterjee were quizzed by the central agency over their alleged involvement in iCore chit fund scam.

It can be recalled that over Narada bribery scam TMC leaders and ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Sovan Chattopadhyay were even arrested by the CBI over the Saradha chit fund scam.

ALSO READ West Bengal: Newly appointed BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar urges defected leaders to rejoin party

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 09:27 PM IST