West Bengal Assembly Speaker rejects Suvendu Adhikari's application to take back suspension order of 5 BJP MLAs | Agency Photo

Kolkata: Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay on Monday didn’t accept the application of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to take back the suspension order of five BJP MLAs for the monsoon session.

According to Adhikari, the Speaker citing ‘technical error’ asked LoP to resubmit the application in BA committee motion on Tuesday.

“I have given instances of the court's several verdicts but it seems that in order to support TMC the Speaker has cited technical snag. I will move the Calcutta High Court as in the House of Opposition, the Leader of Opposition and chief whip Manoj Tigga is not allowed to enter the House. Such a thing only happens here,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also stated that the people of Bengal should see and understand the ‘undemocratic’ moves of the ruling party.

On the other hand, the bill to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the post of chancellor in state government universities was passed in the Assembly on Monday.

While counting there was a ‘fault’ in counting and Leader of Opposition cried foul of vote hacking inside the Assembly.

With a twist in the tale, initially, the Speaker had announced that 182 votes were in favor of Mamata Banerjee to become the Chancellor and 40 votes were against the motion.

The ruling party claimed that there were BJP MLAs who had voted in favor of the motion as total BJP MLAs present was 57.

Later, according to Assembly sources, some mistake was found in the counting and the new tally was 167 in favour and 55 against the motion.

The sources confirmed that the Speaker was miffed due to the fault and will announce the new result in the Assembly on Tuesday.

LoP Suvendu Adikari said that he will request the Governor not to sign the bill.

“The Governor has two options: either he can or refuse signing on the passed bill or can send it to New Delhi. On June 20 BJP MLAs will go to the Governor house and will tell him to send the bill to the national capital,” said Adhikari.

Slamming Adhikari, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that Adhikari’s works had ‘proven’ that the Governor works at the behest of BJP.