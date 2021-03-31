West Bengal Assembly polls: Tight security for ‘High Voltage’ Nandigram ahead of second phase

Kolkata: From Tuesday evening section 144 of CrPf is implemented at Nandigram till April 2. All borders got sealed. 22 companies of central forces deployed in Nandigram with special observers at every polling booth.

According to sources, at least eight central force personnel will be there in all 355 booths.

“Apart from central forces, 22 Quick Response Teams (QRT) and webcams have been installed at sensitive polling stations. It is a red alert zone and strict checking will be done and not a single non-voter will be allowed as till April 2 CrPc 144 is imposed at Nandigram,” said the sources.

The sources also added that extra security will be given at Booth 36 as it is the most sensitive booth. “BJP leader will cast his vote in this booth at seven in the morning. This booth always gave lead to the right-wing and not the Left. Incidentally, both the TMC and the BJP are the right wings but this time it is the battle between the rights, so this is the most sensitive booth,” added the sources.

Notably, a day before the Nandigram poll security of the BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is increased with two more CRPF jawan added to his security including a woman.

According to a close aide of Suvendu, the woman security was added as Suvendu is facing obstruction during his campaign by women.

According to an official of the Election Commission from Wednesday evening air surveillance in the area has started with the help of a helicopter.