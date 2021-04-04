West Bengal Assembly polls: Several BJP candidates allegedly attacked by TMC cadres while campaigning

Kolkata: BJP candidates were attacked at several places while campaigning across West Bengal by alleged TMC cadres.

BJP candidate at Dum Dum Archana Majumdar while campaigning claimed that the TMC cadres had used unparliamentary language and even tried to beat up her supporters as she campaigned for the polls.

On the other side, BJP’s celebrity candidate from Behala (East) Payel Sarkar claimed that she was allegedly assaulted by the TMC cadres as she campaigned for the polls.

“While campaigning I was assaulted and then later when I went to the police station to complain the local councilor barged in and had threatened me of dire consequences. The TMC cadres are not even allowing the BJP candidates to campaign,” claimed the actor-turned-politician.

TMC candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay however turned down BJP’s claim by stating that the TMC cadres didn’t do anything and also that the ‘drama’ done by Payel to ‘get limelight’ is best suited in movies.

Meanwhile, turncoat leader Rajib Bandhopadhyay was also not allowed to enter Domjur area by police while he was campaigning.