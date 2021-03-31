West Bengal Assembly polls: Section 144 imposed in Nandigram ahead of second phase

Ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Section 144 has been imposed in Nandigram till April 2. In a prohibitory order, the Sub divisonal magistrate ordered, assembly of 5 or more persons, excluding people on election duty and voters entitled to vote in designated polling stations is prohibited within 200 meters of polling premises.

Further, the order also prohibits the usage of cellular/cordless phone, wireless within 100 meters of the polling premises except by persons on election duty.

The second phase of assembly elections will witness an intense contest between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari here.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Avneet Punia issuing an order said, in accordance with specific directions of the Election Commission and in the likelihood of violence, breach of peace and unwarranted incidents, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed from 6:30 pm on March 30 till April 2.