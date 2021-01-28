West Bengal assembly polls: Seat-sharing for 193 out of 294 done between Left Front-Congress alliance

Kolkata: After holding two closed-door meetings, the Left Front and the Congress alliance had made an understanding of seat-sharing for 193 out of 294 assembly seats.

Addressing a press conference West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the two parties will hold a meeting for the remaining 101 seats soon.

“The Left Front and its allied parties will contest from 101 out of 193 seats and we spoke about and the remaining 92 seats will be contested by the Congress. For the remaining seats that have not yet decided will be sorted soon,” stated Chowdhury.

Notably, after the first meeting between the two parties the Left Front was not happy with the decision taken by the Congress.