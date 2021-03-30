West Bengal Assembly Polls: Sea of people seen at Amit Shah’s Nandigram rally

Nandigram: Amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bheturiya in Nandigram to campaign for BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday.

Claiming that the ‘Parivartan’ will come from Nandigram, Shah stated that by defeating West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram, 'real change' will come in West Bengal.

“At the time when Mamata Banerjee spoke of women security, five kilometers from her Nandigram residence a woman was raped. An elderly woman was beaten to death just because her son is a BJP worker. By defeating her from this constituency a change will come in West Bengal,” claimed Shah adding that the large turnout proved that people of Nandigram had already refused the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Nandigram was seen painted saffron as a large number of people gathered to catch a sight of Amit Shah amidst chants of ‘Jai Amit Shah’ (Hail Amit Shah) and ‘Jai BJP’ (Hail BJP). Shah was also seen interacting with people at Nandigram before he went for his next poll campaign at Debra.

“Jai Shri Ram’ chant was also heard from the Reyapara area of Nandigram where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had rented an apartment for a year.

According to poll analysts the turnout at the saffron camp, if changed into votes, will ensure that the BJP marks its victory in Nandigram. Talking to FPJ, Choton Haldar who was seen weeping at the sight of Shah claimed that Suvendu had worked for the development of Nandigram.

“The TMC despite several promises didn’t work for us. We don’t have a proper sewerage system. In 2011 TMC had promised us proper drinking water and sewerage systems but didn’t keep their promise. But the Adhkari family has helped us a lot so this time we will vote in favour of Ram,” claimed Choton.