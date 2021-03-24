West Bengal Assembly polls: Restrict police deployment from Uttar Pradesh, TMC writes to State Election Commission

Kolkata: A day after writing to the State Election Commission over alleged shelter to the goons by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday again wrote to the State Election Commission over the deployment of central forces from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

“Police force from BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh will be an added incentive for the BJP during the polls and they can influence the voters. I have asked the SEO (State Election Office) to keep a check on it,” stated the TMC Rajya Sabha MP.

Derek said he has also mentioned that the central agencies like CBI and ED are trying to ‘harass’ the TMC candidates ahead of the polls and also requested the SEO to intervene into the matter.

Meanwhile, the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has always been vocal against the central agencies. From different public rallies, the West Bengal Chief Minister has called the leaders of BJP an ‘outsider’.

“Government of India is controlling central forces. The outsiders are distributing money to gain votes. If anyone catch such people then the Trinamool Congress government will give job as an award,” stated Mamata from her public rally at Bankura.

Reacting to this development, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that fearing loss the ruling Trinamool Congress is resorting to such measures.

It can be recalled that on March 23, Derek O’ Brien had written a letter to the State Election Commission stating that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is giving shelter to goons in Nandigram.

Citing four specific addresses, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP claimed that just to create unnecessary tension pre and post poll, the defected leader had given shelter to the goons even at the particular building which has been rented for the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.