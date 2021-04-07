West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee’s downfall will begin from Singur and Nandigram, says Amit Shah

Kolkata: Attending several road shows across West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s downfall will begin from Singur and Nandigram.

“Singur and Nandigram brought Mamata Banerjee to power and now these two places will mark her downfall. The BJP has made plans for all scales of industries which will soon be implemented after voted to power,” said Shah from Singur’s road show in favor of their candidate Rabindranath Bhattacharya.

Incidentally, the land agitation movement done by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during 2006-7against forcible land acquisition by the then Left Front government had catapulted the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee to power in West Bengal in 2011.

It can be recalled that after denying ticket from the ruling Trinamool Congress, Bhattacharya had defected to the BJP. Bhattacharya’s induction and nomination had caused a lot of resentment among BJP old-timers in Singur.

Addressing a roadshow in Domjur in favor of BJP candidate Rajib Banerjee, Shah also mentioned that out of 91 seats that went for poll in the first three phases, the BJP will win at least 63-68 seats.

“Seeing the popularity of Rajib at Domjur it is clear that BJP will win at Domjur. From the first three phases BJP will win at least 63-68 seats,” claimed Shah amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.