West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee files nomination, Suvendu Adhika firm on winning

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination on Wednesday for the Nandigram constituency. After filing her nomination she again reminded people of her participation in the Nandigram movement in 2006.

Coming out from the SDO office at Haldia, Mamata claimed that she has come to power through the Nandigram and Singur movement also that Nandigram is the epicenter of the agitation movement.

“I would once again repeat that I can forget my name but can never forget the name of Nandigram. All the agitation movements that started from here and the entire world knows what Nandigram can do. I have never returned empty-handed from the land of anti-farm land acquisition movement,” stated Mamata.

Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister was seen offering prayers at a Shiv temple in the Reyapara area ahead of filing her nomination. TMC president Subrata Bakshi, was there with Mamata Banerjee while she filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office after taking part in a 2-km roadshow.

Deputy Chairman of East Midnapore Zilla Parishad Sheikh Sufiyan has been appointed as Mamata’s election agent.

Confident to win the poll, the TMC supremo claimed that after being confident of winning the assembly poll she had decided to contest from Nandigram.