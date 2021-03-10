West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee files nomination, Suvendu Adhika firm on winning

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination on Wednesday for the Nandigram constituency. After filing her nomination she again reminded people of her participation in the Nandigram movement in 2006.
Coming out from the SDO office at Haldia, Mamata claimed that she has come to power through the Nandigram and Singur movement also that Nandigram is the epicenter of the agitation movement.
“I would once again repeat that I can forget my name but can never forget the name of Nandigram. All the agitation movements that started from here and the entire world knows what Nandigram can do. I have never returned empty-handed from the land of anti-farm land acquisition movement,” stated Mamata.
Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister was seen offering prayers at a Shiv temple in the Reyapara area ahead of filing her nomination. TMC president Subrata Bakshi, was there with Mamata Banerjee while she filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office after taking part in a 2-km roadshow.
Deputy Chairman of East Midnapore Zilla Parishad Sheikh Sufiyan has been appointed as Mamata’s election agent.
Confident to win the poll, the TMC supremo claimed that after being confident of winning the assembly poll she had decided to contest from Nandigram.
“I have visited Nandigram in January as the sitting MLA has resigned and there was no legislator in Nandigram. Looking at the confidence of people I have decided to contest from this seat,” mentioned the TMC supremo.
After filing her nomination the West Bengal Chief Minister was seen visiting several temples across Nandigram.
Incidentally, prior defecting to the saffron camp, the Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from his post last year.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari held a roadshow at Nandigram and inaugurated the BJP election office.
Speaking at a public rally, the turncoat leader again called the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an ‘outsider’.
“Just to show that she is Hindu she is visiting temples. The BJP’s comments reminded her that she is a Hindu. But is too late as the people of Nandigram know who is the son of the soil and who is an outsider,” claimed Suvendu.
Incidentally, Nandigram has a 70 percent Hindu population and 30 percent Muslim population will now witness communal polarisation.
