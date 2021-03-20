West Bengal Assembly polls: Five CPI (M) leaders hold roadshows to file nominations

Kolkata: Several Left Front and BJP leaders held roadshows to file their nominations.
Five CPI (M) leaders Sujan Chakraborty of Jadavpur constituency, Shatarup Ghosh of Kasba constituency, actor Debdoot Ghosh of Tollygunge constituency, Samhita Har Chowdhury of Behala (east) and Nihar Bhakt of Behala (west) constituencies held a road show from Hazra crossing at South Kolkata to Alipore before filing their nominations.
Hinting at the large turnout, talking to Free Press Journal, Sujan Chakraborty said that there will be a similar roadshow on May 2 after the poll results are announced.
“The people of West Bengal has understood the tie-up between the ruling TMC and the BJP. They will vote for the Left- Congress alliance and will help us form the new state government. The Left Front is only the solution for West Bengal,” claimed the senior politburo member.
Rubbishing out star quotient, Bengali actor and Tollygunge candidate Debdoot Ghosh said that not for being a celebrity but as a common man people of Tollygunge will vote for him.
“I can understand the pocket pinch one is going through due to absurd price hikes of the essential commodities. The Left will definitely win,” claimed Debdoot.
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya was seen campaigning for their Chanditala candidate and Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta before filing the nomination.
Confident of win, Yash claimed that though he is new to politics, but he wants to serve the people of the state.
“While I was campaigning several young people came up to me and said that they don’t have jobs and some even claimed that they are being forced to leave the state due to the dearth of jobs. I want to serve the people as their own son. I am sure the saffron camp will make the new state government in West Bengal,” said the actor with Bollywood connect.
