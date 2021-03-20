West Bengal Assembly polls: Five CPI (M) leaders hold roadshows to file nominations

Kolkata: Several Left Front and BJP leaders held roadshows to file their nominations.

Five CPI (M) leaders Sujan Chakraborty of Jadavpur constituency, Shatarup Ghosh of Kasba constituency, actor Debdoot Ghosh of Tollygunge constituency, Samhita Har Chowdhury of Behala (east) and Nihar Bhakt of Behala (west) constituencies held a road show from Hazra crossing at South Kolkata to Alipore before filing their nominations.

Hinting at the large turnout, talking to Free Press Journal, Sujan Chakraborty said that there will be a similar roadshow on May 2 after the poll results are announced.

“The people of West Bengal has understood the tie-up between the ruling TMC and the BJP. They will vote for the Left- Congress alliance and will help us form the new state government. The Left Front is only the solution for West Bengal,” claimed the senior politburo member.