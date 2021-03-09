West Bengal Assembly polls: Congress names Reeta Sharma, Samir Roy, Balaram Mahato as candidates from three constituencies

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the state Congress party has announced three names as candidates from three constituencies. Reeta Sharma from Kharagpur Sadar, Samir Roy from Pingla and Balaram Mahto from Kashipur are three candidates announced by the party today.
On Saturday, March 6, the Congress party released its first list of candidates for West Bengal elections starting later this month, naming 13 contenders for the first two of the eight-phase polls.
Nepal Mahato, one of the senior party leader has been fielded from the Baghmundi constituency. The party announced its list soon after the BJP released its list with 57 names and a day after the ruling Trinamool Congress's complete list for the elections to the 294-seat assembly.
Meanwhile, after getting 30 seats from the Left, the ISF is asking for more seats from Congress. However, with only 90-92 seats, Congress believes offering more seats will be 'problematic'. The Congress party believes that giving them seats means cutting down on their own, and if they cannot get more seats from the Left front, it will be difficult.
Slated to begin from March 27 to April 29, the state will hold elections in a record eight rounds. Votes will be counted on May 2 along with four other states that are going to polls.
The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress, Congress-Left-ISF alliance, and the BJP in the fray.