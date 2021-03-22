West Bengal Assembly polls: Check these 4 key factors of the manifesto released by all parties

Kolkata: With the eight phases of the Assembly election knocking at the door, all the political parties are leaving no stones unturned to address the sensitive issues in their election manifesto to woo the voters.

With all claiming to develop West Bengal further if voted to power, all the parties are giving stress on the subsidy to the farmers and women safety.

Notably, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on March 17 while releasing her election manifesto claimed that their manifesto is not a political manifesto but a development-oriented manifesto.

At a time when all the political parties in West Bengal are slamming each other and claiming that there will be more job opportunities in the state, but it is often seen that the number of jobless people increases in West Bengal.

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), released its manifesto with a host of doles if voted to power, the Congress on Monday releases its election manifesto with a promise to create jobs and to give woman social security.

Releasing the party’s manifesto West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that their manifesto ‘Banglar Disha’ is inline with the vision of the late Bidhan Chandra Roy, the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, the one who played a key role in West Bengal’s developmental history.

Claiming that their alliance can bring a ‘better future to the people of West Bengal’, Chowdhury urged citizens to vote for the Left-Congress-ISF coalition, the clear ‘alternative’.