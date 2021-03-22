West Bengal Assembly polls: Check these 4 key factors of the manifesto released by all parties

Kolkata: With the eight phases of the Assembly election knocking at the door, all the political parties are leaving no stones unturned to address the sensitive issues in their election manifesto to woo the voters.
With all claiming to develop West Bengal further if voted to power, all the parties are giving stress on the subsidy to the farmers and women safety.
Notably, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on March 17 while releasing her election manifesto claimed that their manifesto is not a political manifesto but a development-oriented manifesto.
At a time when all the political parties in West Bengal are slamming each other and claiming that there will be more job opportunities in the state, but it is often seen that the number of jobless people increases in West Bengal.
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), released its manifesto with a host of doles if voted to power, the Congress on Monday releases its election manifesto with a promise to create jobs and to give woman social security.
Releasing the party’s manifesto West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that their manifesto ‘Banglar Disha’ is inline with the vision of the late Bidhan Chandra Roy, the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, the one who played a key role in West Bengal’s developmental history.
Claiming that their alliance can bring a ‘better future to the people of West Bengal’, Chowdhury urged citizens to vote for the Left-Congress-ISF coalition, the clear ‘alternative’.
It can be recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah while releasing the saffron camp’s manifesto promised a huge developmental plan that the BJP will take up if voted to power.
Calling himself to be a businessman he said that in keeping with West Bengal’s budget, the BJP had decided on a host of projects for West Bengal.
At a time when the farmers are agitating at the Singhu border for over 100 days, to woo the farmers of West Bengal, the saffron camp also promised to pay all the farmers pending 18 thousand rupees which the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t allow the BJP led Central government to give through their Kisan Samman Niddhi yojana.
Earlier, mentioning that the TMC scheme’s like Kanyashree and Sabujshree have won laurels across the world, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed while releasing her manifesto that the TMC the government would start student credit card where all the students can avail loan up to 10 lakhs with a minimum interest of four percent.
“We will also set up a special board for the development of Terai and Dooars region in north Bengal. A special Task Force will also be set up to examine and propose OBC status to all the communities which are not recognized as OBCs like Mahishya, Tili, Tamul, and Sahas. Monthly subsidy of the farmers will also increase from six thousand to 10 thousand,” the TMC supremo was heard saying.
