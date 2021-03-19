West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP workers burn saffron flags, ransack own party offices over ticket distribution

According to poll analysts, this message by Modi is to boost the morale of the party workers amidst the widespread violence.

“Since last week West Bengal is seeing violence as the old BJP members are denied tickets to contest the polls. This can go against the saffron camp as several more can also join the protest. Such message can keep the BJP cadres calm and campaign more intensively to win the poll,” mentioned the analyst.

Notably, after several agitations, the BJP has changed its Alipurduar candidate. Earlier, economist Ashoke Lahiri was supposed to contest the poll but now Suman Kanjilal has replaced him.

Agitation was also seen amongst the ruling Trinamool Congress, following which the ruling party has also changed its four candidates from Ashoknagar, Kalyani, Amdanga, and Dubrajpur constituencies.

Incidentally, West Bengal Chief Minister slammed the saffron camp from a public rally at East Midnapore claiming that the BJP is giving tickets to the ‘traitors’ but is denying the same to the old party members.

“The BJP people are only fighting amongst themselves for not getting tickets. They are giving tickets to the traitors and ignoring their own partymen. Through this it is clear that they cannot win the upcoming Assembly election,” stated the TMC supremo.

Slamming the TMC supremo’s comment, BJP leader Suvendu said that Mamata Banerjee is only bothered about the development of her own nephew.