West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP-TMC clash during 'turncoat' candidates poll campaign

Kolkata: Domjur turned into a battlefield as former West Bengal Forest minister and BJP candidate Rajib Banerjee started his poll campaign.
Amidst ‘Go back’ slogan and black flag the Trinamool Congress supporters restricted the BJP ‘turncoat’ candidate Rajib Banerjee to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Following the ‘Go back’ slogan the TMC and the BJP workers clashed against each other and the police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the mob.
According to an eye-witness, the TMC activists were protesting silently and the BJP cadres attacked them first for the chants.
Meanwhile, a West Bengal BJP delegation met the state election commission to seek adequate deployment of central forces during the phase one and phase two of the Assembly polls.
West Bengal BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee said that without adequate numbers of central forces, ‘free and fair’ polls will be impossible in West Bengal.
“We all have seen the violent politics during the 2018 rural polls. The same was repeated in 2019 Lok Sabha election, but in order to have a secure election we have written to the CEO to take necessary action during the polls,” mentioned Banerjee.
