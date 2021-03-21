West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP-TMC clash during 'turncoat' candidates poll campaign

Kolkata: Domjur turned into a battlefield as former West Bengal Forest minister and BJP candidate Rajib Banerjee started his poll campaign.

Amidst ‘Go back’ slogan and black flag the Trinamool Congress supporters restricted the BJP ‘turncoat’ candidate Rajib Banerjee to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Following the ‘Go back’ slogan the TMC and the BJP workers clashed against each other and the police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the mob.