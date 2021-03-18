West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP releases list of 148 candidates for final four phases; Mukul Roy to contest from Krishnanagar Uttar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 148 candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.
BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy, once a veteran leader of the Trinamool Congress and close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will be contesting from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency. Roy has been pitted against actress Kaushani Mukherjee, who is contesting the seat on TMC's ticket.
The other prominent names that feature in the BJP's list for the final four phases includes Rahul Sinha and Asim Sarkar.
Check out the full list:
The BJP had on Sunday announced the names of its candidates for the third and fourth phase of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.
For the third and the fourth phase, the saffron party has surprisingly fielded three sitting Lok Sabha MPs and one sitting Rajya Sabha MP.
The list included Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who has been fielded from Tollygunge. Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee will be contesting from Chunchura. Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik has been given a party ticket to contest the elections from Dinhata. Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta will be contesting from Tarakeswar in Hooghly district.
For the uninitiated, West Bengal is all set to witness the polls in eight phases starting from March 27 and polling for the last phase will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
