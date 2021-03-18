West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP releases list of 148 candidates for final four phases; Mukul Roy to contest from Krishnanagar Uttar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 148 candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy, once a veteran leader of the Trinamool Congress and close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will be contesting from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency. Roy has been pitted against actress Kaushani Mukherjee, who is contesting the seat on TMC's ticket.

The other prominent names that feature in the BJP's list for the final four phases includes Rahul Sinha and Asim Sarkar.

Check out the full list: