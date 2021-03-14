West Bengal Assembly polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow, says 'confident of winning more than 200 seats'

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in favour of their candidate Hiran Chatterjee, a Bengali actor, at Kharagpur.

Addressing a public rally, the Union Home Minister said that the BJP is confident of winning more than 200 seats from West Bengal.

“The enthusiasm of people is showing that the BJP will form the next state government in West Bengal,” said Shah.

Asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged attack at Nandigram, to which Shah said that he wishes speedy recovery of the chief minister so that she can come back to poll campaigning.

The Union Home Minister was also seen waving hand at the spectators and showered rose petals on the participants of the roadshow.

Notably, Kharagpur Sadar is said to be the stronghold of the saffron camp as in 2016, BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh won this seat leaving TMC in a distant second position.

Meanwhile, with new chant ‘Ebar BJP’ (now BJP) West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh was also seen in the rally.

It is pertinent to mention that before coming to power at the centre in 2014, the BJP chanted ‘Abki Baar Modi Sarkar’.

According to several poll analysts the BJP’s confidence of winning the poll is just to boost up the morale of the party workers.

Notably, Shah will address two public rallies at Jhargram and Bankura on March 15.