West Bengal Assembly polls: Agitation amongst BJP cadres over candidature remains unabated

Kolkata: Agitation amongst the BJP cadres over the candidate selection remains unabated as BJP cadres locked the party office at Murayi district demanding immediate change in the candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls.

According to a protestor, he and his entire family will not vote for the saffron camp if the candidate is not changed.

“Those who are doing BJP for over 20 years are being overlooked. Now only turncoats are given priority. The candidate should be changed,” claimed an agitator.

Notably, BJP cadres are seen lining up at the saffron camp’s election office in Kolkata’s Hastings area demanding a change of the candidates from their constituencies.

It can be recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a the closed-door meeting at Mecheda on Sunday to motivate the party workers as they were also agitating over the issue.