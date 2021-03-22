West Bengal Assembly polls: Agitation amongst BJP cadres over candidature remains unabated

Kolkata: Agitation amongst the BJP cadres over the candidate selection remains unabated as BJP cadres locked the party office at Murayi district demanding immediate change in the candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls.
According to a protestor, he and his entire family will not vote for the saffron camp if the candidate is not changed.
“Those who are doing BJP for over 20 years are being overlooked. Now only turncoats are given priority. The candidate should be changed,” claimed an agitator.
Notably, BJP cadres are seen lining up at the saffron camp’s election office in Kolkata’s Hastings area demanding a change of the candidates from their constituencies.
It can be recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a the closed-door meeting at Mecheda on Sunday to motivate the party workers as they were also agitating over the issue.
Several party offices of the BJP were also seen ransacked after the BJP supporters became unhappy with the selected candidate by the party’s central election committee.
Incidentally, Congress supporters were also seen protesting over the same issue on Monday at Malda.
Meanwhile, while filing the nomination BJP Tollygunge candidate Babul Supriyo had to face agitation by the workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
Ahead of filing his nomination at the DM office at Alipore the TMC cadres agitated in front of his car while the singer-turned-politician was holding a roadshow.
However, without paying any heed to the agitation, after filing his nomination the BJP Asansol MP claimed that he is hopeful of winning from the Tollygunge constituency.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)