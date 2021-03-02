West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Seat-sharing between ISF, Congress still not clear; BJP, TMC ready to announce candidates

Kolkata: With just a week left to file the nomination for the first phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) is still holding talks with the Congress over the North Bengal seat-sharing ratio.

ISF secretary, Noushad Siddiqui who attended the closed-door meeting with the Left Front and the Congress at the CPI (M) headquarters in Kolkata, said that though the ratio for the South Bengal seats are finalised with the Congress, talks are still on for the North Bengal seats.

According to Congress sources, the ISF is demanding seats which are considered to be Congress' stronghold.

"There are several minority constituencies that are a stronghold of the Congress but ISF is demanding those seats, which cannot be given," mentioned the sources.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh urged West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to quit Congress after the humiliation during the Brigade rally on February 28.

Notably, member of the opposition in parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had to stop his speech in between as Abbas Siddiqui walked up the dais as all the Left Front leaders were seen standing to welcome the Furfura Serif cleric.

A day before the Congress head of the state also took to Twitter and stated that "@INCIndia has got its full share of seats. Left Front is allocating seats from its share to the newly formed Indian Secular Front-ISF".

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya said that the BJP is likely to give out the candidates list on March 5.

"We haven't finalised the name. We will again sit with the names before we send it to Delhi. The central leaders are likely to hold a meeting regarding this on March 4. There will be several surprises," said Vijaywargiya taking part in a 'Kirtan' program in Kolkata's Shahid Minar area.

The BJP observer who was seen singing and dancing said that if voted to power the BJP will start pension schemes for those who sing 'Kirtan'.

Incidentally, according to TMC sources, the ruling Trinamool Congress will announce their candidates list on March 3.

"A closed door meeting was held at TMC supremo's residence in Kalighat. After confirmation, the list will be out on Wednesday," added the sources.