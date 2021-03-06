West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: 'Modipara' now campaigns for PM Modi’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground

Kolkata: Urging people to join the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday, March 7, 'Modipara' (a team that is promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal) was seen campaigning for Modi.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Ankit Dev of Modipara stated that the rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground will be a memorable one and there will be surprises for the people of West Bengal.

“The rally will be historic. There will be some surprise for the people of the state. The might of BJP is growing with each day as people across West Bengal are participating in our campaign,” said Ankit amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Moushumi Ghosh, a local woman who was also seen clapping from a distance, said that though she supports BJP but is afraid to say that in public.

“I cannot express my likings as the ruling Trinamool Congress might put me in trouble. But I do support BJP, especially our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his developmental works,” said Moushumi.

Notably, Modipara on February 28, was seen protesting with their hands and mouths tied with rope, against the alleged killing of the BJP cadres by the ruling TMC.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that their unique way of protest is to pay tribute to the deceased BJP cadres.

“We can’t speak, we can’t write against Mamata Banerjee Government otherwise the TMC leaders will kill us like they killed our 130 BJP karykartas. It is also our tribute rally for our deceased cadres,” claimed Bagga.

Meanwhile, team NaMo was also seen campaigning at Camac Street, one of the busiest junctions of Kolkata urging people to join the BJP’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground.

Interestingly, the Left Front and the Congress along with Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front had also conducted a rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on February 28.