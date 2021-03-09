West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Mamata Banerjee vows to make Nandigram the model of development

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started campaigning in Nandigram ahead of her nomination filing on March 11.

Addressing the public rally, the TMC supremo was heard seeking permission from the people of Nandigram before filing her nomination.

“Without your consent, I won’t contest from Nandigram. Only if you allow I will contest from Nandigram, otherwise, I will return to Kolkata. I always wanted to contest either from Nandigram or Singur so I chose Nandigram and not Bhawanipore,” mentioned Mamata.

Stating that she has taken a two-room flat in Nandigram Block 2 area, Mamata made it very clear of visiting the place after every three months.

“As of now, I will stay at the flat. Later, will make a ‘kureghor’ (thatched roof accommodation) for myself and stay there. But I will not leave Nandigram. Bhulte pari sobar naam, bhulbo nako Nandigram (I can forget everyone’s name but not of Nandigram). Nandigram is the center of all movements and also brought me to power,” said the TMC supremo adding that when no one was ready to fight for the people of Nandigram, she had volunteered and stood by the people of Nandigram.

Comparing the modern public amenities available at her home constituency Bhawanipore, the Chief Minister assured she will ‘make Nandigram the model of development’.

On a day, Nandigram's 'son of soil' Suvendu Adhikari was away campaigning in nearby Jhargram, Mamata Banerjee chose to hit out at her former trusted aide and said that people of Nandigram are now aware of the ‘traitors’.

“I am being called as an outsider, and if I am an outsider then how did I become the Chief Minister of the state. People know whom to support and whom to reject,” said Mamata without naming Suvendu.

Notably, in the recent poll campaigns, the defected leader tried to portray himself as the son of the soil of Nandigram and claimed that Mamata Banerjee is an ‘outsider’.

It is pertinent to mention that Nandigram and the neighbouring Singur were the twin villages where she had led her fight against the forcible land acquisition by the former Left Front government in West Bengal.

Urging people to make BJP ‘April Fool’ as the poll is on April 1, Mamata said, “If the BJP gives money and asks to vote for them, then take the money and make them a fool on April 1. On May 2 they will realize that people of Nandigram are still with TMC.”

Amidst chants of ‘Joy Bangla’, the TMC supremo also warned the villagers to be attentive and alleged that the CPI(M) musclemen Lakshman Seth, who led all the violence years ago is back in the village with the support of the BJP.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister was also seen making tea and serving people at a tea stall in Nandigram.

The poll analysts claim that this plank of TMC supremo is to counter BJP's public outreach program 'Chai pe charcha'.