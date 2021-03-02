West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: BJP, TMC’s slugfest over ‘security of women’ continues

Kolkata: At a time when Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stating that women are not safe in the TMC regime, a ruling Trinamool Congress leader criticized Adityanath over the recent development in UP where the Hathras case accused killed the rape victim's father.

Gaurav Sharma, an accused of molestation, was behind bars for a month in 2018. On March 2 after a brief brawl with the girl’s family, Gaurav allegedly shot the victim’s father.

Addressing a public rally at Gazole area in Malda, the UP Chief Minister stated that the UP government had passed a law against ‘Love Jihad’.

“The incidents of cow smuggling, atrocities on women and unemployment are common in West Bengal. The TMC government is unable to curb such menaces. The Mamata Banerjee government is also incapable of stopping Love Jihad, it is a dangerous activity that will show results in the time to come,” said Adityanath.

Adityanath, one of the star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also stated that West Bengal will celebrate ‘Deepotsav of nationalism on May 2’.

“If voted to power the BJP will stop cow slaughter in the state. Durga Puja is prohibited in Bengal but BJP will restore the lost glories of West Bengal. Bengal has always been an important contributor for India’s freedom struggle and now people of West Bengal will bring another change,” added the UP CM.

Meanwhile, the TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee took to Twitter and slammed Adityanath for not taking care of the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh.

“Not a good morning... In Hathras, UP, the farmer father complained of the complaint of molesting his daughter. Shoheda roasted the farmer and killed him mercilessly. The deceased farmer had complained against Shohade to the police station, causing rounds of firing. #thinkTwice,” tweeted newly inducted TMC leader Sayoni Ghosh.