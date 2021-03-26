West Bengal Assembly Election: Here's how you can download your digital voter ID card, or even vote without it

West Bengal will begin an eight-phased Assembly election from Saturday. Thirty seats go to the polls in the first phase and include all constituencies in Purulia and Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur. There will be a total of 73,80,942 electorates in this phase, and the Election Commission has determined 10288 polling stations. Over the next month, till April 29, the state will gradually vote to elect a new government. Results will be declared on May 2.

But to actually cast your vote, one must have the relevant identity proof. And while it is possible to vote even if you don't have an EPIC (voter ID card), your name must be on the electoral roll. In case you do not have a physical copy of your voter ID card, download a digital version by logging on to the official government portal. Here's what you need to do.

1. Log on to voterportal.eci.gov.in or nvsp.in/Account/Login. If you do not have an account, then create it using your mobile number or email ID.

2. Log in and click on the option to download e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card).

If you do not have a voter ID card (digital or otherwise), fret not. You can still vote, as long as your name is already on the electoral roll. Note that a photo voter slip shall not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document for voting.