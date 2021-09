The BJP has fielded city lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee in the September 30 bypolls for the Bhabanipur assembly constituency seat in West Bengal.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 01:06 PM IST