West Bengal: Asansol, Siliguri and two other civic bodies to go for polls on January 22

Kolkata: The State Election Commission on Monday announced the dates of four civic polls including Bidhannagar, Asansol, Chandannagar and Siliguri.

Addressing a press conference, State Election Commissioner Saurav Das said the civic polls of the four municipalities will be on January 22 and the counting will be on January 25.

“Model Code of Conduct will be implemented from Monday night. From Tuesday, candidates can file their nomination and the last date of filing nomination will be January 3. On January 4, there will be scrutiny and the last date of withdrawal of nomination is on January 5,” said Das. He added that the polling will be from 7 am to 5 pm.

Notably, in Siliguri there are 47 wards and 4,02,895 total voters. In Asansol there are 106 wards with 9,42,088 total voters. In Chandannagar, there are a total 33 wards with 1,44,839 voters and in Bidhannagar there are 47 wards with 4,02,895 voters.

The State Election Commissioner also said that though there will be CCTV cameras installed in all the polling booths, whether central force will be deployed or not will be decided on January 4 after meeting with court and police officials.

Meanwhile, earlier this day, the BJP and the Left Front left the all party’s meeting with the SEC after they allegedly felt that the SEC is working in tandem with the state government.

BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said that the meeting was done long back and the opposition was just called for the sake of it.

“Government is misleading the court regarding Howrah Municipal Corporation. SEC had a vague response regarding the Howrah Municipal Corporation Elections. SEC said that the old voter list will be used. We have requested a seven-day delay in the polls to ensure those who turn 18 on January, 2022 can vote,” said Shishir.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:08 PM IST