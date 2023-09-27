West Bengal: 'As LoP, I Am Beside Everyone Who Are Affected BY TMC Govt,' Says Suvendhu Adhikari

Financial embargo imposed on WB government says Suvendu Adhikari, LoP | File Photo

Kolkata: At a time when Congress is in the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. to oust Bharatiya Janata Party( BJP), Bengal Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi on Wednesday took part in a protest really along with Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

The rally was taken out by the protesting job seekers with the permission of Calcutta High Court from Camac Street in front of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee to Hazra more in South Kolkata.

Addressing the media, Adhikari stated that as LoP, he is beside everyone who is affected by the present TMC government.

Suvendhu Adhikari to help job seekers

"The job seekers wanted my presence. On 3rd I have called the job seekers to discuss about legal battle. I will be by them. I think every job seekers who are deprived by the state government should join together and march towards state secretariat Nabanna," said Adhikari.

Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi said that he had attended the rally as it non-political.

"Be it Suvendu Adhikari or someone else when it comes for the interest of common people I am always there," mentioned Bagchi. Meanwhile, the protesting job seekers were seen holding posters written "#I.N.D.I.A"

Read Also West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Slams Home Secretary For Not Meeting Him And Hearing His Suggestions

'I am also a daughter of Bengal'

"Chief Minister can go to Spain is then planning to go to Delhi asking for the backlog money from the central government. But she doesn't have time to look at us and we have been protesting on roads for so many days. She is opening an alliance I.N.D.I.A but is overlooking our needs. Even I am a daughter of Bengal," said a protesting woman on anonymity.

However, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh refused to give any importance to Adhikari and Bagchi getting together for this rally.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)