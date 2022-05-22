West Bengal: Arjun Singh returns to Trinamool Congress as he quits BJP, joins party in presence of Abhishek Banerjee

Arjun Singh quit the BJP and returned to the All India Trinamool Congress on Sunday. He was the vice-president of the BJP’s West Bengal unit.

He had left the TMC and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The leader met TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday afternoon.

West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick and TMC leaders from North 24 Parganas district were in attendance at Banerjee’s office in Kolkata.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh joins TMC in the presence of party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/gDVL5XiHGG — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

Singh, who has been critical of the Centre's jute policy, had recently also slammed the state BJP leadership for not allowing him to work despite holding a senior position in the organisation.

One of the prominent Hindi-speaking leaders of the TMC, Singh joined the saffron camp just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and went on to win from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.

Although Arjun Singh started his political career with the Congress, winning the Bhatpara municipality election as councillor, his entry to the state Assembly was with the Trinamool Congress in 2001 when he defeated CPI(M) candidate Ramprasad Kundu.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 06:09 PM IST