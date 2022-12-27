West Bengal: Anubrata Mondal's aide defects to BJP

Birbhum: A close aide of TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal and TMC district vice-president Biplab Ojha who had resigned from all the posts of TMC earlier in the day, joined BJP at the rally of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

“For the last one-and-a-half years I was not given any importance in the Trinamool Congress and it is useless to chant TMC’s slogan where I have no importance. I am a political person and want to work for people and so I have joined BJP as I need a platform to work,” said Ojha, adding he will campaign for BJP ahead of the panchayat election.

Notably, TMC strongman Mondal on Tuesday was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 2000 by Durajpur court in an ‘attempt to murder’ case. Though the state police wanted Mondal in their custody, the court granted him bail.

Currently Mondal is sent to Asansol Correctional Home. The question now arises whether the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is planning to take Mondal to the national capital to quiz him in connection with the cattle smuggling scam can take him to Delhi or not.

Meanwhile, Adhikari while addressing a public rally at Nalhati in Birbhum district claimed that Mondal will have to go Tihar jail soon.

“Birbhum is the land of Noble Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and has a heritage. This Birbhum was made into a furnace by Anubrata Mondal. He slapped false opium cases against the opposition. But now, he will have to go to Tihar jail,” Adhikari said.