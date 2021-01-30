West Bengal: Amit Shah may address rally at Thakurnagar 'anytime' at short notice, says BJP's Mukul Roy

Kolkata: After former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP of Thakurnagar Mamatabala Thakur cried foul over the cancellation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in the area, stating that BJP has nothing to give to the people of West Bengal, BJP national vice president Mukul Roy has now said that Shah will visit Thakurnagar within 48 hours.

“The implementation of CAA is not possible for the BJP. They (BJP) have nothing to give to the people of West Bengal, for which Shah’s rally at Thakurnagar is getting canceled. Matuas are already Indians. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always said the same,” mentioned Mamatabala Thakur.

Notably, the BJP MP of Bongaon, Shantanu Thakur, has also been vocal against the central government over the delay in implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to give the Matua community citizenship in India.

In order to woo the Matuas, West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya and BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy have met Shantanu.

Addressing the media after an hour-long meeting with Shantanu, Roy said that Amit Shah will address the rally at Thakurnagar in a short notice and also instructed the BJP workers not to dismantle the podium at the rally venue.

“Please don't dismantle the podium and keep yourself ready for all last minute arrangements in a 24-48 hour notice. My office will keep you posted,” Mukul Roy quoted Amit Shah as saying.

This place in North 24 Parganas is a bordering area between India and Bangladesh and also houses over three crores Matuas. It is also said to be one of the deciding electorates in West Bengal.

It is pertinent to mention that the Matuas themselves are said to be very close to TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and a major political force behind brining TMC to power in 2011. They had, however, shown their discontent towards the chief minister later and in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, these refugees, particularly the ‘Matuas’ helped the BJP secure nine to ten seats out of the 18 constituencies that the saffron camp won.