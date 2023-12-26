West Bengal: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Form 15-Member Election Management Team To Highlight TMC's 'Corruption' & 'Dynasty Politics'

JP Nadda (left) Amit Shah (Right) | File pic

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda during their visit to Kolkatar on Tuesday had formed a 15 member election management team comprising state party president Sukanta Majumdar, MP Dilip Ghosh, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha, Amitabh Chakraborty, Satish Dhand, Mangal Pandey and Asha Lakra.

The committee also includes general secretaries of the party including Agnimitra Paul, Jagannath Chattopadhyay to name a few.

Mithun Chakraborty missing from meeting

Incidentally, none of the central ministers from Bengal are there in the committee nor actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty is there. Incidentally, Chakraborty was also missing from the meeting.

Talking to the media, LoP Suvendu Adhikari said that the Union Home Minister and party's national chief had asked the state leaders to highlight the 'corruption', 'dynasty politics' of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in front of the common people.

After the organisational meeting, both Shah and Nadda had held a meeting with social media influencers at National Library in Kolkata.

According to party sources, the central leaders had asked the IT cell amd social media influencers to highlight the issue of Ram Mandir and the developmental schemes of the BJP led central government.

"The issue of Ram Mandir has been said to be highlighted immediately. From the BJP workers who had to give their lives for Ram Mandir till the making of the same. The developmental schemes of central government is also asked to be highlighted along with how people of the country is being benefitted by it," said the party sources.

TMC hits back at BJP

TMC on the other hand, played football and protested against the alleged insult to Swami Vivekananda by Sukanta Majumdar.

"We just want to know whether Amit Shah had asked Sukanta Majumdar to apologize for his speech or not? He does not have the right to insult a saint like Vivekananda. They malign Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee and now they are insulting the saints," said TMC minister Shashi Panja near the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda in North Kolkata.