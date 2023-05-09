West Bengal: Amit Shah celebrates Rabindra Jayanti, Mamata slams him without taking his name |

Kolkata: Two major political opponents, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), celebrated the birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the ancestral house of Tagore in Jorasankho in Kolkata and also participated in other programmes in Science City auditorium.

Shah talks about connection of Tagore with Gujarat

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that Tagore’s contribution was not only limited to culture but he was also an inspiration to several freedom fighters including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi.

Shah also talked about the connection of Tagore with Gujarat.

On the other hand without naming anyone, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while attending a cultural programme organized by the state government said, “Just for winning elections, some Opposition parties try to appropriate Gurudeb’s lessons to buy votes from the people. They keep making wrong statements and actions all the time – be it erroneously referring to Santiniketan as Tagore’s birthplace or by destroying the statue of Vidyasagar. These Opposition leaders don’t know much about Gurudeb’s life. This is why before elections, they write down what needs to be said and read the script from the teleprompter. These leaders talk of lofty ideas, but deep down Gurudeb is missing from their souls.”

Shah lays foundation stone for projects of Land Ports Authority of India and Border Security Force (BSF)

Earlier this day the Union Home Minister also attended a programme at Petropole, which is on the border of West Bengal and Bangladesh. Shah had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects of Land Ports Authority of India and Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal.

“Union government’s border security policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very clear and precise, strong infrastructure is being built in border areas and efforts are being made to provide benefits of welfare schemes in border villages while also improving connectivity in these villages,” Shah said.

“Modi has provided the Land Ports Authority of India a new momentum. Between 2016-2022, there has been a significant increase in the number of land port cargo and passengers. He said that while in 2016-17, the trade amount was Rs. 18,000 crore, it has now crossed Rs 30,000 crore, which showcases the excellent performance of the Land Ports Authority of India. Shri Shah said that in 2022-23, over 20 lakh passengers have moved through the land ports,” further said the Union Home Minister.