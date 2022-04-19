West Bengal: Amidst dissent among state party leaders, BJP announces host of programmes

Kolkata: Amidst dissenting leaders within state BJP, the party has announced host of programmes in the state including Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on May 4.

Addressing a press conference, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said though nothing is finalized but Shah will visit the state from May 4 to May 6.

“Shah is scheduled to visit both South and North Bengal. Though nothing is finalized, he will visit the BSF areas in North Bengal. We might also conduct a programme in Kolkata after he reached the state,” said Majumdar.

Majumdar also added that the saffron camp will conduct a mega rally in Kolkata over the alleged atrocities of the Trinamool Congress.

“On May 2 we will hold a rally calling out to save democracy in the state. On May 3 we will reach out to people seeking help for our affected cadres. On May 7 all the party leaders including party MPs and MLAs will visit the families of the dead party workers due to post poll violence and distribute clothes and money. On May 10 few family members will visit Kolkata and after an agitation programme (Satyagraha), the members will visit the Governor,” said the BJP state president.

The BJP state president also added that on May 8 and May 9 and May 11, the BJP will hold rallies across the state against the alleged violence by the state government after coming to power on May 2 last year.

“Ever since the TMC came to power on May 2, post-poll violence and other atrocities started. We call it a Black Day and to protest against the killings and violence we will conduct rallies at every block across the state,” further added Majumdar.

According to party sources, the BJP is likely to meet President Ramnath Kovind with the family members of the dead cadres on April 29.

Amidst the announcement of the programme, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that she was not ‘aware’ of the closed door crisis management meeting.

However, Majumdar said all party leaders and workers have ‘specific’ duties and accordingly they are called.

It is pertinent to mention that after the poll debacle in Assembly election 2021 and bypolls in 2022, several leaders and workers have been miffed with the top party leaders.

According to several political observers, such activities by the saffron camp is to bring back the ‘confidence’ of the party workers and supporters.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:42 PM IST