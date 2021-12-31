West Bengal: Amid Omicron concerns, areas with over five Covid-19 patients to be made containment zones, says KMC

Kolkata: Amidst festivity of welcoming the New Year, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) held a meeting to tackle the rising cases of covid active cases.

Addressing the media, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim had asked the hospitals to increase beds.

“The safe homes will also be opened once again. One of which will be open on Saturday. The hospitals should arrange for extra beds and keep extra necessary medicines and oxygen during emergencies,” said Hakim.

Urging everyone to wear masks, Hakim claimed that strict action will be taken for violating pandemic protocols.

“If any hawkers don’t wear masks the person won’t be allowed to sell the products. In markets everyone should maintain distancing and sanitization is compulsory,” mentioned the KMC Mayor.

Speaking about the containment zone, Hakim said that in areas where there are over five covid patients, those zones will be marked as ‘micro containment’ zones.

“If it is a residential complex then every now and then sanitization will be done. No one from that area will be allowed to leave without wearing masks and lifts and staircases will also be sanitized,” further added the Mayor.

Hakim also instructed ‘asymptomatic’ patients to stay at home and those with acute problems should be hospitalized immediately.

It is pertinent to mention that the state recorded 3458 new active covid cases in the last 24 hours out of which 1859 is from Kolkata. In the last 24 hours the state recorded 12 new deaths.

Meanwhile, 25 doctors in R Ahmed Dental College in Kolkata have been covid positive and contact tracing is being conducted.

According to CMOH Ajay Chakraborty five new Omicron cases are detected in the state pushing the total number to 16.

“Yesterday the positivity rate is changing everyday and will increase with each day,” said Chakraborty.

Dr. SubhraJyoti Bhowmick said that instead of venturing out people should stay indoors so that the chain can be broken.

“We don’t know who all are positive so everyone with mild symptoms should be tested so that the infection is not spread,” said Bhowmick.

It is pertinent to mention that on New Year's eve people in large numbers were seen at several picnic spots and other areas without wearing masks.

