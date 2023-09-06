West Bengal: Amid Bitter Row, Governor Appoints New VC of Kanyashree University

Mamata Banerjee (Left) CV Ananda Bose (Right) | Wikipedia

Kolkata: Amidst criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday late evening appointed Kajal De as the Vice Chancellor of Kanyashree University in West Bengal.

The development was shared by a press statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

'Bose is trying to run parallel administration'

It may be noted that Kajal De was discharging her duties as the interim VC of Diamond Harbour Women's University since March after being appointed by Bose. Slamming the Governor, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shantanu Sen alleged that Bose is trying to run a 'parallel' administration from the Raj Bhavan.

"Bose is walking the way former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar did. Bypassing the elected government he is trying to run a parallel administration from the Raj Bhavan. By doing so he thinks he can please his BJP bosses in Delhi," said Sen.

Read Also West Bengal News: Tussle Between Government And Governor CV Ananda Bose

Mamata's ultimatum to Governor Bose

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a Teachers Day programme on Tuesday said that if the Governor doesn't stop interfering in education system then she will block the funds. "There is no compromise in this regard. Its tit for tat. If he doesn't stop interfering in university matters and if any university listens to his instructions then I will stop giving funds. Let me see how does he pay the professors," Mamata was heard saying.

However, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had slammed the Chief Minister over her comments about freezing of funds.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)