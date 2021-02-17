West Bengal: Ahead of polls, war of words continue between BJP and Congress

Kolkata: With the assembly polls scheduled in a couple of months, none of the political parties are leaving any stones unturned to malign each other.
On Wednesday, at a time when West Bengal BJP is trying to politicize the ongoing protest of the para teachers against the ruling Trinamool Congress government, the youth wing of West Bengal Congress protested in front of the governor's house against the constant price hike of fuel under the BJP led central government.
Addressing a press conference, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that as an opposition the Trinamool Congress had published papers showing the recruitment of the para teachers, but after coming to power the same party is not coming out clear on the same.
“There is no transparency in the recruitment of para teachers since 2014. If voted to power the BJP will set up an inquiry panel to probe alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers in West Bengal,” said Bhattacharya adding that on February 19 the saffron camp will stage a protest march from Calcutta University’s main gate in College Street to Esplanade area in Central Kolkata.
Slamming the merit list released by the West Bengal board for Primary Education on February 15, that stated the appointment of 15,284 primary teachers across West Bengal, the BJP spokesperson said that the merit list has no ‘transparency’.
Notably, the Chief Minister while announcing the West Bengal budget had announced a three per cent annual pay hike for para teachers in the state budget.
Incidentally, soon after Mamata Banerjee’s announcement of recruitment and hike, the opposition parties cried foul as they claimed just because of the election the TMC supremo is giving out doles.
It is pertinent to mention that a group of para-teachers has been on a sit-in protest outside Bikash Bhawan, the education minister’s office in Kolkata since last December 8.
Meanwhile, the youth wing of the West Bengal Congress took out a protest rally in front of Governor House to protest against the growing rise of fuel prices.
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who took part in a different rally in South Kolkata slammed the BJP led central government on different issues especially for the constant price hike of the fuel and LPG gas’.