West Bengal: After taking oath as chief minister, Mamata Banerjee to be given ‘Guard of Honor’

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee after taking oath as a Chief Minister will be given Guard of Honor at West Bengal state secretariat.
According to sources in the Governor house, the TMC supremo is scheduled to visit the Governor House at 10:35 am and take her oath at 11:45 am and after a small refreshment she will head towards the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna.
“In keeping to the COVID protocol there will be a 55 minute program with 50 invitees. After the program Mamata Banerjee will leave for Nabanna,” claimed the sources.
The Raj Bhawan sources also stated that along with Mamata Banerjee, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor and TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee will join. BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh and MP Manoj Tigga have been invited. From Congress, state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Abdul Mannan have been called and from Left Front former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Biman Bose is invited and apart from political figures a non-political person Sourav Ganguly has also been invited.
According to Nabanna sources, a podium has been made in front of VIP gate as the CP, DG and CS thought of giving Mamata Banerjee ‘Guard of Honor’.
“After the guard of honour the Chief Minister will address and after that she will go to her room and will hold a meeting to beat the pandemic and to restart those works which were stalled as the election dates were announced,” claimed the sources of West Bengal secretariat.
