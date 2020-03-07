West Bengal: After Rabindra Bharati, school students singing Bengali song with slang goes viral; apologises later

Four school students of Barlow Girls High School in Malda district were in for trouble when a video went viral on social media which shows them using cuss words in a Bengali song made up by them. The girls received flak for their actions and social media users raised questions about the school, since the video shows them in school uniform with their identity cards.

The girls are from class 11 and later apologised for their actions saying it was not their intention. “Four of us made a video with bad words which was posted on social media. We are sorry for our actions. We did not intend to do this and bring disrepute to our school. We apologise to the authorities, teachers and students and ask for forgiveness,” said Sayoni Sarkar, one of the girls who is seen in the video.

Another girl seen in the video Priyanka also sent a video where she apologizes for her actions. “Yesterday a video of us went viral. We had no intention to bring disrepute to our school. We were having some fun and have no idea how the video was posted on social media and went viral, none of us did it.” Said Priyanka who requests people not to share the video and delete it from their phones. She also says that none of them did this to be famous.

The school authorities have called the four girls and asked them to give a signed statement as to why they did what they have done and have also called their parents. Education minister Partho Chatterjee said he had heard about the incident and condemns such acts . He stated law will take its own course.