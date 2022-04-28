West Bengal: After Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda likely to visit in June

Kolkata: After Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state in May, BJP national vice president JP Nadda is likely to visit Bengal in June.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that he had met Nadda in the national capital where Nadda said that he will visit the state in June.

“Nadda had taken stock of the situation of Bengal and also about party workers. He himself said that he might come in June,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the one year celebration of Mamata Banerjee government’s third tenure will be on May 5 as last year on this day Mamata took the oath as Chief Minister for the third time. The BJP is planning to hold a meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Siliguri on the same day.

Shah is expected to reach Kolkata on May 4 night and will visit North Bengal the next day. On May 6, Shah is likely to hold an organizational meeting in Kolkata.

According to BJP sources, Shah’s visit to the state had both administrative and political implications.

“On May 5 at first Shah will visit BSF camps Hingalganj and Cooch Behar and then will hold a meeting at Siliguri and will reach back to Kolkata on the same day. In the administrative meeting in Kolkata all the MPs, MLAs and district leaders will be present,” said the BJP sources.

The BJP sources also confirmed that though the venue of Shah’s meeting is not confirmed and also that Shah’s visit will be a ‘boost’ to party workers especially after the poll debacle of BJP in the Assembly election last year.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:29 PM IST