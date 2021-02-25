West Bengal: Actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP in Kolkata

Yesterday, former cricketer Ashoke Dinda also joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Babul Supriyo and state BJP vice-president Arjun Singh at a public meeting in Kolkata.

Last week, popular Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the presence of West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, and BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy.

As the elections near, the BJP is pulling out all the stops to unseat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinmool Congress (TMC).

Recently, there has been an exodus from the TMC to the BJP. Former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, former state forest minister Rajib Banerjee, former cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya’s daughter Baishali, former Howrah mayor Rathin Chakravarty, former MLA and former Ranaghat civic chief Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, and actor-turned-TMC politician Rudranil Ghosh are a few who have joined the saffron party.

