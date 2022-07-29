West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee ‘assures’ SSC job aspirants all possible help

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: As promised, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday met the job aspirants those who have passed SSC examination but were deprived of jobs.

Banerjee along with state education minister Bratya Basu met a team of eight protesters at his office at Camac street.

After attending the meeting the protestors said that the meeting was successful and also that Banerjee has assured of all help.

“Abhishek Banerjee has assured us of all help within his capacities. The state education minister and the chairman of the SSC board will meet us on August 8. We are happy with this positive meeting, ” said a protestor.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal ghosh (who was also present in the meeting) said that such a decision cannot be ‘taken’ in a single meeting.

“The education minister and the board chairman will meet with the aspirants on August 8 to discuss further at Bikash Bhawan. Moreover, a case is going on in court so keeping everything in mind a decision will be taken. Banerjee anyways has assured help to the deserving students,” mentioned Ghosh.

Senior CPI (M) leader and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya claimed that all these are ‘eyewash’.

Meanwhile, in fresh new chaos, after Banerjee met with the job aspirants who passed SC examination, aspirants who have passed TET examination in 2014 and are deprived of jobs gathered in front of Banerjee’s office to meet him.

“We have done several protests including one in front of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence. Nothing has happened and the Chief Minister didn’t keep her promise. We want to talk about our problem directly with Mamata Banerjee and not via media. We will not free this space till we don't meet Banerjee,” said a TET job aspirant.

On the 501st day of protest, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday spoke with the SSC job aspirants to inform them about today’s meeting.