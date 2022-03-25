West Bengal: A governor cannot be spineless, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

In a firm statement, the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday said that a governor cannot be spineless. He has to perform his duty. He takes the oath to protect the constitution and this often leads to conflict. Describing a governor’s duty in a state where the government is not of the ruling party in the centre he said ‘ if you are the governor in a state where the government is of a different party than the centre, you become a soft target, you become a punching bag. You can be called an agent of the party. But the one who is on this post will deviate from these things or shows weakness, he will not be able to abide by the oath.’



Jagdeep Dhankar was in Jaipur on Friday and was speaking as the chief guest in a seminar on the Role of Governors and MLAs in the furtherance of democracy. The event was organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)’s Rajasthan chapter in the state assembly.



Dhankhar said that he is not a pro-active governor but a copybook governor who believe in rule of law and low profile working and will never violate the dignity of the Constitution at the behest of anyone.



He referred to various occasions where he had a confrontation with West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee and laid stress that he will not do anything beyond the constitutional limits. He said ‘ in a democracy, the Prime Minister and Chief Minister are supreme as they have the popular mandate but I asked for some space for me also.’



He also said that he has a deep relationship with West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee, like a brother and sister, and their dialogue is continuing. At the same time, he said ‘ I tried my best to support the government as governor but it cannot be from one side only and that is what I am witnessing.’He added that dialogue and deliberation are a must between a governor and CM.



Referring to some incidents of conflict between him and the CM Mamta Banerjee Dhankhar said ‘ the constitution has laid down some duties of CM to the Governor and the governor has the right to get the information from the government but despite many efforts in last two and a half years this governor is not getting information. Even the report of the State Finance Commission was not sent to me.’



He said that the Governors and those who are on constitutional posts should not be given any other work except that of the constitution to avoid any situation of confrontation. He said that we must think to end this in this 75th year of independence.



Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Speaker CP Joshi, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and MLAs attended the seminar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 03:22 PM IST