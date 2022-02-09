West Bengal: 9000 cops to be deployed during civic polls on February 12

Kolkata: State Election Commission announced that 9000 police will be deployed during the civic polls at four places including Bidhannagar, Chandhannagar, Siliguri and Asansol scheduled on February 12.

According to Election Commission sources, out of 9000, 5500 armed police will be there.

“Armed police will be there at every booth where the polls are being held. 3500 police will not be armed but will be placed equally at all four places. Special attention will be given to Bidhannagar as it is a sensitive place,” said the EC sources.

Meanwhile, earlier this day, the matter of deploying central forces during the civic polls were heard in Calcutta High Court, the verdict of which is reserved.

According to High Court sources, the Justice had asked the State Election Commission representatives the ‘need’ of deploying the central forces during the polls, to which the SEC said that the state police is enough to secure ‘free and fair’ election on February 12.

