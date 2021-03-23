West Bengal: 35 active bombs found at Nanoor in Birbhum district

As the days of the polls are nearing, active bombs and instruments of violence are being found across West Bengal.
A day after a 7 year old kid died in a bomb hurled at Burdwan, 35 fresh active bombs were found at Nanoor of Birbhum district.
According to sources, after getting the information Birbhum police reached the spot and recovered 35 active bombs. Apart from Nanoor, several fresh bombs were also found at Bhangar of South 24 parganas and Chapra of Nadia district.
It is pertinent to mention that on Monday bombs were hurled at Burdwan leaving a 7-year-old kid dead.
According to local people, two kids were playing in front of a local club at Subhaspally Road in Burdwan town and when they tried to throw a ball-like crude bomb. No sooner did the kids throw the ball than it blasted leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.
Meanwhile, a political slugfest started between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the bomb incident.
Union Minister of state Babul Supriyo said that the TMC is synonymous to violence and also that the TMC will soon be answerable after the BJP forms the new state government in West Bengal.
TMC MP Saugata Roy stated that the BJP is purposely maligning the TMC just to get votes.
Notably, 21 live bombs were also found in the Nadia district on Monday.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)