West Bengal: 35 active bombs found at Nanoor in Birbhum district

As the days of the polls are nearing, active bombs and instruments of violence are being found across West Bengal.

A day after a 7 year old kid died in a bomb hurled at Burdwan, 35 fresh active bombs were found at Nanoor of Birbhum district.

According to sources, after getting the information Birbhum police reached the spot and recovered 35 active bombs. Apart from Nanoor, several fresh bombs were also found at Bhangar of South 24 parganas and Chapra of Nadia district.

It is pertinent to mention that on Monday bombs were hurled at Burdwan leaving a 7-year-old kid dead.