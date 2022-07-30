West Bengal: 3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs nabbed with huge amount of cash in Howrah; watch video | Video Screengrab

Kolkata: Howrah police recovered huge cash from a car of a Congress MLA from Jharkhand at Howrah’s Ranihati area on Saturday evening. Counting machines have been brought to count the bundles of Rs 500.

According to Howrah Gramin SP Swati Bhangaria, they stopped a car with a nameplate of Jamtara MLA and seized huge amounts of money after a tip-off.

“Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri & Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira were travelling in a car where a huge amount of cash is recovered. All the MLAs are detained and interrogation is going on. We have called counting machines to count the exact figure,” said Swati.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress said this was "UTTERLY SHOCKING!".

“UTTERLY SHOCKING! Huge amounts of cash recovered from a car of @INCIndia MLA from Jharkhand - intercepted at Howrah. Apparently, 3 INC MLAs were travelling in the car. Is ED going after only a select few?,” tweeted Trinamool Congress.

“ED, are you taking a note or the matter is not grievous enough? Machines were brought in to count a huge amount of cash found in a vehicle in which 3 Jharkhand MLAs were travelling. We demand a thorough investigation into the matter,” added TMC.

The TMC further asked for the source of this money and whether the Centre will take any action.

The party tweeted, "Amidst murmurs of horse-trading and the possible toppling of the Jharkhand Govt. 3 @INCJharkhand were found carrying huge sums of cash to Bengal. What is the source of this money? Will any Central Agency take suo moto cognizance? Or do the rules apply to a select few?"

