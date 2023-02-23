West Bengal: 3 coaches of Howrah-Amta local train derails near Maju railway halt; no casualty reported

Three coaches of the Howrah-Amta local train derailed near the Maju railway halt earlier on Thursday. Officials of South Eastern Railway reached the spot along with an accident relief train from Santragachi. No casualty was reported in the incident.
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 05:39 PM IST