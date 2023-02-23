e-Paper Get App
West Bengal: 3 coaches of Howrah-Amta local train derails near Maju railway halt; no casualty reported

Officials of South Eastern Railway reached the spot along with an accident relief train from Santragachi.

Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
West Bengal: 3 coaches of Howrah-Amta local train derails near Maju railway halt; no casualty reported | ANI
